Davis (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
Davis has been out since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 8 versus the Steelers, but the team will now have a 21-day practice window to either activate him or leave him on IR for the remainder of the season, the first which is much more likely. The defensive tackle could return as soon as Sunday against the Titans, but his status is worth monitoring at practice moving forward this week. When healthy, Davis will return to his starting role on the Eagles' defensive line, pushing Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh down the depth chart.