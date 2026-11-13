Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Friday that Davis and S Jessie Bates will not play in Sunday's game at Tennessee, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars are giving their new standouts the bye week they wouldn't have had otherwise. Davis played all nine games for Philadelphia before the recent trade, recording 31 tackles (11 solo) and 1.5 sacks while playing 51.7 percent of defensive snaps. He's unlikely to make any IDP impact, but he'll help Jacksonville's run defense overcome the loss of DT Davon Hamilton, who suffered a season-ending quadriceps tears in Week 8. The Jaguars gave up a 2027 first-round pick and 2029 second-rounder to acquire Davis, so they'll also expect value as a pass rusher even if it doesn't always lead to sacks or QB hits on the stat sheet.