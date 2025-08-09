Green did not participate in Saturday's training camp practice due to a shoulder injury, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Green appeared to suffer a wrist injury during the Eagles' 34-27 preseason win over the Bengals on Thursday, but further tests have revealed that the 2022 first-rounder is working through a shoulder injury. Green played 24 snaps (16 on offense, eight on special teams) during Thursday's game and is competing for a spot on the 53-man roster as a backup guard on the offensive line. A return to practice would put Green in a good spot to suit up against the Browns on Saturday, Aug. 16.