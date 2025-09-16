Granson pulled in his lone target for five yards in Sunday's victory over the Chiefs.

Granson was elevated from No. 3 to No. 2 tight end in the absence of Dallas Goedert (knee), which saw his offensive snap count jump from 17 to 33. He still finished with just a single catch, though, so it would likely take injuries to both Goedert and Calcaterra (who also caught just one pass Sunday) forGranson to have a shot at fantasy relevance.