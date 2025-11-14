Eagles' Lane Johnson: Practices fully Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.
Johnson picked up an ankle injury during Monday's win against the Packers, which limited his practice participation Wednesday. However, his ability to practice Thursday without restriction puts him on track to play against Detroit on Sunday.
