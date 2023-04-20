Speaking Thursday, Eagles GM Howie Roseman said "nobody in this building is down on" Watkins following Philadelphia's signing of Olamide Zaccheaus, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

As the Eagles' third receiver last season, Watkins averaged 1.9 catches for 20.8 yards per game, scoring three touchdowns in 17 games of action. Watkins' 10.7 yards per catch was also well off his 15.1 and 15.0 marks during his first two years. Zaccheaus posted a 40-533-3 line in Atlanta last year and will compete with Watkins for No. 3 duties behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.