Watkins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Watkins will miss a second consecutive game, though at least he managed to practice in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday. Olamide Zaccheaus took advantage of Watkins' absence in Week 3 against the Buccaneers, racking up 58 yards and a touchdown as the team's third wide receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Watkins' next chance to play will come in Week 5 against the Rams.