Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell: Hurts hamstring against Giants
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Giants due to a hamstring injury, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell appeared to suffer the injury early in the second quarter. He spent a considerable amount of time in the medical tent and re-emerged with a hat, rather than his helmet. Mitchell is officially questionable to return, but his status looks to be in doubt.
