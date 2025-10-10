default-cbs-image
Mitchell is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Giants due to a hamstring injury, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell appeared to suffer the injury early in the second quarter. He spent a considerable amount of time in the medical tent and re-emerged with a hat, rather than his helmet. Mitchell is officially questionable to return, but his status looks to be in doubt.

