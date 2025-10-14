Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Tuesday that it remains to be seen if Mitchell (hamstring) will be able to play Sunday against the Vikings, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Mitchell was injured in the first half of last Thursday night's loss to the Giants and was unable to return to the contest. Kelee Ringo and Adoree' Jackson stepped into increased defensive roles alongside Cooper DeJean at cornerback for the Eagles in Mitchell's absence and would likely see elevated roles once again if Mitchell is unable to play against Minnesota.