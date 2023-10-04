Blankenship logged eight tackles (four solo) and two passes defended in Sunday's 34-31 overtime win against Washington.

Blankenship had a solid outing versus the Commanders and helped lead Philadelphia to an overtime victory. The 24-year-old has now recorded 15 tackles since returning from a ribs injury that kept him out of the team's Week 2 win over the Vikings and will look to build off of his strong performance this week against the Rams.