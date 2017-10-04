Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the Eagles are targeting the Week 7 matchup with the Redskins for Darby's (ankle) return to action, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pederson labeled the Oct. 23 game as a "soft" return date for Darby, whose status will remain murky until he's able to practice in some capacity. Darby has been sidelined since dislocating his right ankle in the season-opening win over the Redskins, leaving the Eagles thin in the secondary.