Howell (coach's decision) is inactive but available as the Eagles' emergency third quarterback against the Broncos on Sunday.

For a second straight week, Howell will serve as the No. 3 QB behind Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee. Howell was the primary backup for the first games of the season while McKee was recovering from a broken thumb. Howell can only see the field if both Hurts and McKee leave Sunday's contest due to injury.