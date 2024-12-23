Barkley carried the ball 29 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 36-33 loss to the Commanders.

The MVP candidate opened the scoring with a two-yard score on the Eagles' first possession and followed it up with a 68-yard TD dash late in the first quarter, giving Barkley his sixth multi-touchdown game of the season. He's up to a career-high 13 rushing TDs, and with two games left on the schedule, he needs 162 more rushing yards to reach 2,000 for the first time. The Eagles' offense could look very different in Week 17 against the Cowboys however, as Jalen Hurts (concussion) and Kenny Pickett (ribs) both got hurt in Sunday's loss. If Philly is forced to turn to Tanner McKee, a 2023 sixth-round pick who has yet to attempt a pass in the NFL, under center against Dallas, Barkley may not find his usual room to run.