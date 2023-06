Bradley, who finished last season on IR due to a wrist injury, has been working with the second-team defense during OTAs, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Bradley was able to return late last season from a hamstring injury before being placed on IR at the end of the 2022 season. He totalled seven tackles in 15 games playing exclusively on special teams. OTAs present an opportunity for Bradley to crack into the linebacker rotation for the upcoming season.