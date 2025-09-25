Baun (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Baun returned to practice after missing Wednesday's session due to a knee injury that he likely picked up during the Eagles' Week 3 win over the Rams. His practice participation Friday will indicate his chances of playing in Sunday's road tilt against the Buccaneers. The 2020 third-rounder has registered 22 tackles (14 solo) and three pass defenses (one interception) through the first three games of the regular season.