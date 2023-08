Lee has been waived by the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Lee signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in June. He recorded 908 yards on 56 receptions to go along with six touchdowns during his final collegiate season at Rhode Island, which led to second-team All-CAA honors. The rookie was ultimately unable to make enough of an impression at training camp, so he will have to look for an opportunity elsewhere.