The Bills waived Young on Sunday.

Young signed with the Bills on Wednesday after being let go by the Chiefs two days prior. He saw extended action during the Bills' preseason finale against the Buccaneers on Saturday, when he logged 16 carries for 53 yards while adding three catches on as many targets for 40 yards. With James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson and Frank Gore occupying the Bills' four running backs on the depth chart, there simply wasn't enough room for Young on the 53-man roster. Assuming he clears waivers, Young will look to catch on with a team looking for backfield depth, though he could return to Buffalo to serve on the practice squad.