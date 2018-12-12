Emmanuel Smith: Signs with Bucs practice squad
Smith signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The converted safety only played the linebacker position in his senior season at Vanderbilt, logging 57 tackles (29 solo), including four for loss, and 1.5 sacks across 10 games during the 2017 campaign. Given his relative inexperience at the position, the Bucs likely view Smith as a prospect they can invest time in developing over the balance of the regular season, as well as throughout the offseason heading into next year's training camp.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...