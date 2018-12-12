Smith signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The converted safety only played the linebacker position in his senior season at Vanderbilt, logging 57 tackles (29 solo), including four for loss, and 1.5 sacks across 10 games during the 2017 campaign. Given his relative inexperience at the position, the Bucs likely view Smith as a prospect they can invest time in developing over the balance of the regular season, as well as throughout the offseason heading into next year's training camp.

