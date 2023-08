Fernea (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve by the Colts with an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson reports.

Fernea saw action in one game with the Colts last season and then re-signed with the team in January on a reserve/future deal. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday, which would have put him out for the season had he not reached an injury settlement. Now he'll be able to find an opportunity with a new team once he can prove himself healthy.