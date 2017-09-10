Falcons' Austin Pasztor: Inactive Sunday
Pasztor (pectoral) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with Chicago.
Pasztor has been dealing with his pectoral injury for a few weeks now and it's unclear exactly when he'll be able to return. Atlanta's depth at offensive line will be a bit thinner than usual as long as he's sidelined.
