Hill registered 18 yards on five carries during Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Saints.
Hill saw his involvement take a significant dip Sunday after he produced 55 yards over 13 carries during a Week 12 win over the Raiders. Ito Smith, meanwhile, tied Todd Gurley with a position-high nine touches before exiting in the fourth quarter due to a head injury. Hill has drawn eight or more offensive touches in three of his past five games. If Smith sits out Atlanta's Week 14 matchup against the Chargers, the Wyoming product would likely see an uptick to his involvement as a complementary option to Gurley.
