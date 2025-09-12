Mooney (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Neither does Drake London, who hurt his shoulder during the season opener that Mooney missed. Mooney returns for an interesting matchup, facing a Vikings defense that gave up the most PPR points to wide receivers in 2024 (and seventh most in 2023), despite generally playing well under highly regarded coordinator Brian Flores. Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson often had London and Mooney topping 90 percent snap shares last season, but there's some chance of a limited workload after Mooney's lengthy absence (he was injured seven weeks ago on the first day of training camp).