Mooney (foot) was a full practice participant Friday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
The quick upgrade from limited participation to full confirms Mooney will be ready for Monday's game at Las Vegas. He was one of the few Falcons to thrive Week 14, catching six of seven targets for 142 yards in a 42-21 loss at Minnesota.
