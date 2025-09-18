Mooney (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Mooney was limited in practice Wednesday after having made his season debut Week 2 versus the Vikings, in which he handled 86 percent of offensive snaps and secured two of four targets for 20 yards. To see Mooney now practicing in full offers confirmation that he'll be available Sunday on the road against Carolina. Mooney will look to get more involved versus the Panthers, though he may have difficulty delivering fantasy value in what's been a run-first Atlanta offense through the first two games of the season.