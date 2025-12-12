default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Onyemata (foot) is active for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Onyemata was limited by a foot injury throughout the week, but he was able to practice each day. That's enough for him to suit up in Week 15 against Tampa Bay, and he should play a fairly significant role along Atlanta's defensive line.

More News