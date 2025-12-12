Falcons' David Onyemata: Cleared for Week 15 matchup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Onyemata (foot) is active for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Onyemata was limited by a foot injury throughout the week, but he was able to practice each day. That's enough for him to suit up in Week 15 against Tampa Bay, and he should play a fairly significant role along Atlanta's defensive line.
More News
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Questionable to face Buccaneers•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Still tending to foot issue•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Active for Week 14•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Begins week sidelined•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Productive second season in Atlanta•