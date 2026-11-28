Onyemata (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Miami, but the veteran defensive tackle told reporters Friday that he expects to be activated from injured reserve and be available for Week 12, Howie Kussoy of the New York Post reports.

Onyemata underwent core-muscle surgery in late September and has not appeared in a game since Week 2 against the Packers. He was a full participant in all three practices during Week 12 prep, but he would need to be activated from IR in order to be available for Sunday's AFC East tilt. Onyemata's return would bolster the Jets' depth on the interior defensive line that also includes Darrell Jackson, Jowon Briggs and Jack Heflin.