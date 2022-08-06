Oliver (knee) practiced with Atlanta's first-team defense during 11-on-11 drills Friday, Ashton Edmunds of the team's official site reports.
Oliver worked with the Falcons' first unit for the first time this training camp after participating in a limited capacity during the team's minicamp in June. The fifth-year cornerback totaled 11 tackles and three passes defended before undergoing season-ending knee surgery in October that limited him to just four games in 2021. Oliver previously worked with the second-team defense, and he should compete with Casey Hayward and Dee Alford for a starting role heading into the regular season.