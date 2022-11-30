Smith went without a carry or target while playing nine of the Falcons' 57 snaps on offense in Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Commanders.
The fullback has appeared in all 12 of the Falcons' games this season, but he continues to be utilized almost exclusively as a blocker on the limited occasions he takes the field with the offense. Both of his touches for the season -- a two-yard carry and an eight-yard reception -- came in a Week 6 win over the 49ers.
