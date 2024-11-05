Hodge caught one of two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 27-21 win over the Cowboys.

Drake London (hip) left the game late in the first quarter and didn't return, thrusting Hodge into an expanded role. He played a season-high 45 offensive snaps, his previous high-water mark was 18, and was targeted for the first time since Week 5, when he had a game-winning touchdown in overtime versus Tampa Bay. London is considered day-to-day, but if he's forced to miss time, Hodge could sneak on fantasy radars, though Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud would be the Falcons' top wideouts.