Head coach Raheem Morris said Monday that Cousins remains Atlanta's starting quarterback heading into a road matchup against the Raiders on Dec. 16, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Morris said Cousins "is the guy who is going to lead us" heading into a primetime matchup against Las Vegas next Monday night, reaffirming the notion that Atlanta still isn't considering allowing rookie first-round pick Michael Penix even a spot start. Still, the Falcons have now lost four consecutive games, a span in which Cousins has thrown eight interceptions without a single touchdown. During Minnesota's 42-21 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, Cousins completed just 23 of his 37 pass attempts for 344 yards, no touchdowns and two INTs. If Atlanta's passing game were to struggle notably against the Raiders in prime time, Morris' current level of commitment to Cousins could shift.