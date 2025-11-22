Falcons' Matthew Bergeron: Questionable for Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bergeron (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Bergeron has missed the past two games but has a chance to return to action this week. If Bergeron can't play, Kyle Hinton started at left guard last week and would be a candidate to handle that spot again versus New Orleans.
