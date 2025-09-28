Brooks (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Brooks was down on the field for an extended period of time after taking a hit to the head early in the second quarter. He was able to eventually walk off the field under his own power but will not return to Sunday's game. Brooks has primarily served on special teams for the Falcons this season.