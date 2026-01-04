Roberts (knee) was not activated from injured reserve Saturday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Roberts has been practicing for the last week and even upgraded to a full session Friday. However, he still won't be able to return for Sunday's season finale and will have missed the final eight games of the 2025 season. Roberts tallied 18 tackles and 1.0 sacks across five games on the campaign.