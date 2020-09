Parris (coach's decision) will not suit up Sunday against the Seahawks, per the Falcons' official Twitter feed.

Atlanta acquired Parris from Washington after he became available on waivers last week, but he will not be thrust into the offensive line rotation Week 1. Parris is slated to serve as a backup tackle behind starters Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary, but it appears 24-year-old Matt Gono will be the go-to reserve option at tackle against Seattle.