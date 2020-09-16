site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Timon Parris: Waived by Falcons
Parris was waived by the Falcons on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Parris was claimed off of waivers by the Falcons prior to Week 1, but was inactive for the season opener and never figured to be a part of Atlanta's offensive line picture.
