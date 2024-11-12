Last week I was the high guy on Aaron Rodgers, ranking him as a top-10 QB. He, and the Jets offense, completely face-planted. This week Rodgers came out as QB5 in the first run of my quarterback projections. It's gut-check time, but I really hope the projections are right.

Rodgers has now played four games with Davante Adams. Three of those were road games against the Steelers, Patriots, and Cardinals. His lone home game came against the Houston Texans. The Steelers are the second-best unit against QBs this season, the Cardinals haven't allowed a QB to score 20 Fantasy points since Week 6, and the Texans just picked off Jared Goff five times. The Colts have given up the ninth-most Fantasy points to QBs this year, though they do have four picks in their last two games.

Rodgers' high projection comes more from the fact that the Jets have an implied total of 23.75 points in Week 11, and Rodgers' passing touchdowns have accounted for 54% of their total points this season. They only have five rushing touchdowns and 11 field goals all season. My expectation is two passing touchdowns for Rodgers and three or more is not out of the equation. Try to ignore what you just saw in Arizona and start Rodgers for one more week. Don't worry, he's on bye next week so I won't suggest him again.

You can find my projections for every position over at Sportsline. You'll get a position-by-position and player-by-player projection on Week 11 scoring over there.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

QB Preview Numbers to know

38 -- Caleb Williams has been sacked a league-high 38 times. Some of that is on the offensive line, and some of it is that Williams holds the ball too long.

-- Caleb Williams has been sacked a league-high 38 times. Some of that is on the offensive line, and some of it is that Williams holds the ball too long. 16 -- Justin Herbert has 16 rush attempts in his last three games, including nine last week. He only had 20 attempts in his first six games.

-- Justin Herbert has 16 rush attempts in his last three games, including nine last week. He only had 20 attempts in his first six games. 6 -- Russell Wilson has six passing touchdowns in three games. Kenny Pickett led the Steelers with six passing touchdowns last year.

-- Russell Wilson has six passing touchdowns in three games. Kenny Pickett led the Steelers with six passing touchdowns last year. 2 -- Only two quarterbacks have scored 20 or more Fantasy points against the Bears this season. Five have scored single digits, including Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford, and Anthony Richardson.

-- Only two quarterbacks have scored 20 or more Fantasy points against the Bears this season. Five have scored single digits, including Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford, and Anthony Richardson. 23.1 -- Bo Nix is averaging 23.1 FPPG since Week 5. He's completing 66% of his passes and averaging seven yards per attempt in that stretch.

-- Bo Nix is averaging 23.1 FPPG since Week 5. He's completing 66% of his passes and averaging seven yards per attempt in that stretch. 5.8 -- Tua Tagovailoa is averaging a career-low 5.8 intended air yards per pass attempt.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -6 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1820 RUYDS 28 TD 15 INT 10 FPTS/G 21.4 Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DEN -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1968 RUYDS 290 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.7 Russell Wilson QB PIT Pittsburgh • #3

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 16.9 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 737 RUYDS 13 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.9 Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 40 • Experience: 20 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 2258 RUYDS 43 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 17

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DEN -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 63% Nix has been a legitimate top-12 Fantasy QB for the past six weeks and now he's at home against a Falcons defense that has allowed 21.6 FPPG to opposing QBs, and four straight-21-point performances. Nix ix also the best stash if you need one because he faces the Raiders in Week 12. Russell Wilson QB PIT Pittsburgh • #3

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 11th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats PAYDS 737 RUYDS 13 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.9 The Ravens have the best run defense in football and they've been well below averaged against the pass. That should mean Wilson's first game in Pittsburgh with more than 30 pass attempts. He's been a top-six QB with low volume, so we could see a massive performance in Week 11.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DEN -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1968 RUYDS 290 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.7 The combination so a low price, a good matchup, and rushing upside makes Nix my favorite cash game play this week at QB.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 40 • Experience: 20 yrs. According to my projections, Rodgers will be both underpriced and underrostered against the Colts this wee. He earned that with his performance last week, but you have to have a short memory in GPPs. Shoot the moon with a Rodgers-Hall-Wilson-Adams stack.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 11 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 11. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.