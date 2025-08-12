San Francisco worked out Darby (undisclosed) on Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers waived Darby with an injury settlement prior to the start of the 2024 season nearly a year ago, but they're now giving him another look as the 2025 campaign approaches. San Francisco is dealing with more than a few injuries in its wide receiver room currently, so it would make some sense to try to add depth at that position.