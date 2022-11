Swain was reinstated to the Dolphins' practice squad from the practice squad injured list Monday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Swain has been on the injured list since Oct. 25. Now that he's healthy, he'll be able to continue working to earn an active roster sport. The third-year-pro appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks last season, recording 25 catches for 343 yards and four touchdowns, but he has yet to earn a chance to play a game for Miami this season.