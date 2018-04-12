Ikard was placed on the retired list Thursday, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Ikard was waived by the Browns late last August after being sidelined for most of the 2017 training camp with a concussion. He likely could've have gotten a chance in training camp with an NFL club but has decided to step away from the game.

