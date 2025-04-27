Taylor will attend the Commanders' rookie minicamp as an undrafted free agent, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Taylor is the younger brother of the late, great Sean Taylor, who spent the entirety of his four-year NFL career in Washington. Gabriel Taylor spent all five years of his collegiate career with Rice, most recently compiling 52 total tackles (34 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also adding six passes defensed, three of which were interceptions, and two forced fumbles over 12 games in 2024.