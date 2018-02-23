Gary Barnidge: Looking to play in 2018

Barnidge is looking to play in 2018 at a fair price, Alex Marvez of SportingNews.com reports.

Barnidge sat out 2017 despite interest from a few teams. The veteran tight end said that he would only play on a fair deal and thought the contracts offered last year were too low given the 1,655 yards and 11 touchdowns he recorded during his last two years in Cleveland. It's unclear how much interest there is for Barnidge's service, but the door is open for his return to action in 2018.