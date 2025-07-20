Odum suffered an offseason elbow injury that he underwent surgery for in June, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Odum ended the 2024 campaign on injured reserve due to a knee issue, but it was an offseason elbow injury that needed surgery and led the 49ers to place him on the active/NFI list Friday. San Francisco then released the veteran safety/special-teamer Saturday. Rapoport suggests that Odum will need 6-to-8 more weeks to recover from the surgery and isn't likely to sign with a team until after the start of the new season.