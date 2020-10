The Giants signed Mack to the active roster Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Mack has spent the year on the Giants' practice squad, but now he'll replace Damion Ratley, who was waived by the team Tuesday, on the active roster. The 23-year-old wide receiver posted a 27-361-3 line over 10 games at Ohio State in 2019, and he's expected to work as the No. 4 wideout until Sterling Shepard (toe) returns from IR.