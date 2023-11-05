York (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Las Vegas, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants signed York off the Titans' practice squad Friday, giving them a choice between him and Randy Bullock to kick for the team after Graham Gano (knee) was placed on injured reserve. Unfortunately for York, Bullock is getting the call Sunday, but the former will have at least two more chances to sub in for Gano considering rules regarding getting signed off another team's practice squad mean he must remain on the active roster for a minimum of three games.