The Giants placed Johnson (Achilles) on injured reserve Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
After the Giants claimed Johnson off waivers last September, he proceeded to make 12 appearances as a part of an injury-riddled receiving corps, hauling in 11 of 21 passes for 105 yards and no touchdowns on 209 offensive snaps. According to Connor Hughes of SNY.tv, Johnson has been impressive in training camp, which was apparent through two preseason games, where he produced a combined 10-123-0 receiving line on 13 targets. But after Johnson was carted off the practice field Wednesday, he was diagnosed with a torn Achilles, almost certainly ending his 2022 campaign. He'll likely undergo surgery within the next few days.