Johnson (Achilles) was participating in the Giants' mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Johnson tore his Achilles last August, causing him to miss all of last season but is now back on the field. The 2019 fifth-round pick caught 11 passes for 105 yards for the Giants in 2021 and will now compete for a roster spot in what's become a crowded receiver room heading into the upcoming campaign