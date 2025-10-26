Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Enters concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flott (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Flott went to the locker room late in the first half after taking a hit to the head, and he has entered the league's concussion protocol after being evaluated by medical staff. Deonte Banks and Korie Black will serve as the Giants' outside corners the rest of the way.
