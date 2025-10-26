Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Possible concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flott is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Flott took a hit to the head late in the second quarter, and he'll be evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. With Paulson Adebo (knee) inactive, Deonte Banks and Korie Black will see extended work at outside corner for as long as Flott is sidelined.
