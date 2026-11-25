Banks recorded six total tackles (five solo) and three passes defensed, including an interception, during Sunday's 23-18 win over the Jaguars.

Banks matched his season high in tackles while he was able to secure his second interception of the season, jumping in front of a short pass from Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the first quarter. The cornerback has now registered 33 total tackles (21 solo) and a career-high 14 passes defensed, including two interceptions, while also scoring a defensive touchdown over eight contests so far during the 2026 campaign.