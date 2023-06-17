Banks took reps with the Giants' first-team defense during the team's first day of minicamp Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

New York traded up in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select Banks, so it's no surprise that the organization sees him as an immediate contributor. Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants don't intend on "coddling" Banks this season, and the rookie is expected to start at outside corner in his first campaign. His ability to adjust to playing in the NFL could be a major factor in New York's defensive success in 2023.